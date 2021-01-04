Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $241.40 Million

Analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) will announce $241.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Artisan Partners Asset Management’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $243.00 million and the lowest is $239.80 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management posted sales of $208.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management will report full-year sales of $879.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $878.30 million to $881.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $992.00 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Artisan Partners Asset Management.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $232.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.55 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 179.65%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

Shares of NYSE:APAM traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,879. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.90. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 12-month low of $17.69 and a 12-month high of $50.87.

In other news, EVP Jason A. Gottlieb sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $415,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,953.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 24.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3,865,000.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 38,650 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 378.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,678 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 29,007 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 128.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. 62.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

See Also: What is FinTech?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Artisan Partners Asset Management (APAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.