Arweave (AR) Price Up 16% Over Last 7 Days

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 4th. One Arweave coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.67 or 0.00008603 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Arweave has a market capitalization of $89.26 million and approximately $5.41 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Arweave has traded up 16% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Arweave Coin Profile

Arweave is a coin. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here

Arweave Coin Trading

Arweave can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

