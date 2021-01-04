Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. is one of the largest automotive retailers. Asbury offers customers an extensive range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicle sales and related financing and insurance, vehicle maintenance and repair services, replacement parts and service contracts. They sell used vehicles at all franchised dealership locations and stand-alone stores. Used vehicle sales include the sale of used vehicles to individual retail customers and the sale of used vehicles to other dealers at auction. They provide vehicle repair and maintenance services, sell replacement parts, and recondition used vehicles at all of our dealerships. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Asbury Automotive Group in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Asbury Automotive Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock traded down $3.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $142.69. 3,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.07. Asbury Automotive Group has a 1-year low of $88.74 and a 1-year high of $312.80. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $132.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.68.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 3.08%. Asbury Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 142.8% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 281.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

