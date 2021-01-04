ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $47.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.48% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ATN International, Inc. invests, own and operate communications companies and renewable energy assets. The company through its operating subsidiaries provide wireless and wireline connectivity to residential and business customers including mobile wireless solutions, local exchange services and broadband internet services; distributed solar electric power to corporate, utility and municipal customers and owner and operator of terrestrial and submarine fiber optic transport systems primarily in the United States and the Caribbean. ATN International Inc., formerly known as Atlantic Tele-Network, Inc., is based in Beverly, United States. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Sidoti upped their price objective on ATN International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of ATN International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ATN International from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, National Securities upgraded shares of ATN International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

ATNI stock traded up $2.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.56. The company had a trading volume of 97,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,687. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.26 and a 200 day moving average of $52.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -222.80 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. ATN International has a fifty-two week low of $37.01 and a fifty-two week high of $79.64.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. ATN International had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $111.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.49 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that ATN International will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in ATN International by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN grew its stake in shares of ATN International by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 22,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in ATN International by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,325,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in ATN International during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its position in ATN International by 34.9% during the third quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. 58.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in North America, the Caribbean, Bermuda, and India. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides wireless services, including voice and data services to retail customers in Bermuda, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands; and wireline services, such as voice and data services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.

