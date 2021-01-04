Auctus (AUC) Price Down 16.6% Over Last Week

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One Auctus token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000391 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Auctus has traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar. Auctus has a total market cap of $3.90 million and approximately $10,114.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Auctus alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00042363 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006012 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $109.53 or 0.00343456 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00035442 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00015150 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00023521 BTC.

Auctus Profile

AUC is a token. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,631 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,260,935 tokens. The official message board for Auctus is blog.auctus.org . Auctus’ official website is auctus.org . Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Auctus

Auctus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auctus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Auctus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Auctus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Auctus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.