Audius Price Tops $0.16 on Exchanges (AUDIO)

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. Audius has a total market cap of $18.80 million and approximately $1.92 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Audius has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Audius token can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000500 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Audius alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003190 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00029899 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.96 or 0.00127418 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.69 or 0.00180760 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $168.34 or 0.00536786 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.40 or 0.00281876 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00019351 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00050460 BTC.

About Audius

Audius’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com . Audius’ official website is audius.co

Audius Token Trading

Audius can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Audius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Audius and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.