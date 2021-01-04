Augur Price Down 0.1% Over Last Week (REP)

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One Augur token can currently be purchased for about $16.23 or 0.00052424 BTC on popular exchanges. Augur has a total market cap of $178.57 million and $23.97 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Augur has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00042558 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00006102 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003233 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $98.83 or 0.00319164 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00032214 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003229 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00015300 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00023041 BTC.

Augur Profile

Augur (REP) is a token. It launched on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Augur’s official website is www.augur.net

Augur Token Trading

Augur can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Augur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Augur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

