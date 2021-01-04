Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AUPH. Bloom Burton downgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.75.

NASDAQ:AUPH opened at $13.83 on Friday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $21.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.13 and a 200 day moving average of $14.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 0.92.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.98% and a negative net margin of 173,992.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUPH. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $75,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $143,000. 46.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases in the United States and China. It is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

