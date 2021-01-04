Avalanche Price Tops $3.40 on Top Exchanges (AVAX)

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for $3.40 or 0.00010659 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded up 16.1% against the dollar. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $261.34 million and $43.11 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00029357 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.67 or 0.00124481 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 33.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.93 or 0.00235130 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $168.14 or 0.00527636 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.26 or 0.00276958 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00018928 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00049404 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche’s total supply is 360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,937,055 coins. Avalanche’s official website is info.avax.network/#about . Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax

Buying and Selling Avalanche

Avalanche can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

