Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.25.

AVID has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Avid Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Avid Technology from $13.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Avid Technology alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Avid Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $324,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Avid Technology by 37.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 6,319 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Avid Technology by 95.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Avid Technology by 10.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 6,815 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Avid Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Avid Technology stock opened at $15.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.42. The company has a market capitalization of $701.58 million, a PE ratio of 36.91 and a beta of 1.25. Avid Technology has a 52 week low of $4.67 and a 52 week high of $16.01.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $90.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.39 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avid Technology will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.