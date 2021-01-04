AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avrobio, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It develops step-change cell and gene therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare disease. The company operates primarily in the United States and Canada. Avrobio, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AVRO. Mizuho lifted their target price on AVROBIO from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of AVROBIO from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of AVROBIO in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of AVROBIO in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a market perform rating on shares of AVROBIO in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.29.

AVRO stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.57. 248,267 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,938. AVROBIO has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $29.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.13.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.20). As a group, analysts expect that AVROBIO will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in AVROBIO by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,634,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,455,000 after buying an additional 647,699 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 602.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 737,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,871,000 after buying an additional 632,522 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP increased its position in AVROBIO by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,436,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in AVROBIO by 139.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 689,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,973,000 after buying an additional 401,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in AVROBIO during the third quarter valued at about $4,238,000. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

