Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Holdings Trimmed by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,338 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.11% of Balchem worth $3,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCPC. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Balchem in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Balchem by 104.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Balchem in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Balchem in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Balchem by 175.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 25th. BidaskClub raised Balchem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Balchem has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.67.

In other news, VP Scott C. Mason sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $309,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,675 shares in the company, valued at $996,525. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCPC opened at $115.22 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 3.95. Balchem Co. has a 52-week low of $78.30 and a 52-week high of $115.67. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.18 and a beta of 0.55.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $175.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.50 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 12.02%. As a group, research analysts predict that Balchem Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.26. Balchem’s payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

Balchem Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

