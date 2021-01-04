Bank of America Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for XPeng (NYSE:XPEV)

Bank of America reissued their buy rating on shares of XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) in a report released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. Bank of America currently has a $51.10 target price on the stock.

XPEV has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group lowered shares of XPeng from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of XPeng from $34.70 to $57.71 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of XPeng from $27.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. XPeng has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.76.

Get XPeng alerts:

Shares of NYSE XPEV opened at $42.83 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.90. XPeng has a 1 year low of $17.11 and a 1 year high of $74.49.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $293.11 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that XPeng will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng during the third quarter worth about $90,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng during the third quarter worth about $2,665,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in XPeng in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,979,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in XPeng in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,126,000.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides vehicle leasing, bank loans, and auto insurance services.

See Also: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.