Barclays Raises Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target to $57.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Barclays from $43.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.04% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Comerica from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Comerica from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.51.

Get Comerica alerts:

CMA stock opened at $55.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.19. Comerica has a 52-week low of $24.28 and a 52-week high of $72.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.60. Comerica had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $710.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comerica will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Comerica news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $80,535.00. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 3.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 36,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 61.3% in the third quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 130,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,979,000 after purchasing an additional 49,450 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 89.0% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 12,873 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 41.8% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 8.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 56,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.