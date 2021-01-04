Barrington Research Downgrades Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) to Market Perform

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) was downgraded by Barrington Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on DLB. BidaskClub upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Dolby Laboratories from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

NYSE:DLB traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $96.18. 1,097 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,764. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.88. Dolby Laboratories has a 12 month low of $44.68 and a 12 month high of $97.50.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.25. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $271.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Dolby Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Giles Baker sold 91,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.20, for a total value of $7,945,402.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 341,542 shares of company stock valued at $29,295,829. 38.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,360,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $222,732,000 after buying an additional 126,781 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,316,169 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $87,236,000 after purchasing an additional 55,900 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 938,656 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $62,214,000 after purchasing an additional 8,463 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 0.3% during the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 601,453 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 0.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 540,710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,617,000 after acquiring an additional 4,042 shares in the last quarter. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

