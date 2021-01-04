BeatzCoin (BTZC) One Day Volume Tops $114.00

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. One BeatzCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BeatzCoin has a market capitalization of $392,938.93 and $114.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BeatzCoin has traded up 21.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001410 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000196 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000047 BTC.

About BeatzCoin

BTZC is a token. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,197,230,405 tokens. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

BeatzCoin Token Trading

BeatzCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BeatzCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BeatzCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

