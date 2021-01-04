Beetle Coin One Day Trading Volume Tops $1,360.00 (BEET)

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded down 31.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. Beetle Coin has a market capitalization of $181,563.87 and $1,360.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beetle Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including $50.98, $20.33, $13.77 and $51.55. Over the last week, Beetle Coin has traded down 61.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004676 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000052 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 43% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000096 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Beetle Coin Coin Profile

BEET is a coin. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 250,879,527 coins. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin . Beetle Coin’s official website is beetlecoin.io

Beetle Coin Coin Trading

Beetle Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.43, $13.77, $51.55, $50.98, $5.60, $32.15, $24.68, $7.50, $33.94, $10.39, $20.33 and $18.94. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beetle Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beetle Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

