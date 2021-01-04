Beowulf Price Reaches $0.0096 (BWF)

Beowulf (CURRENCY:BWF) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One Beowulf token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Beowulf has traded down 5.9% against the dollar. Beowulf has a total market cap of $9.65 million and approximately $28,342.00 worth of Beowulf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003029 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00031133 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.27 or 0.00124873 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.03 or 0.00523604 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.52 or 0.00149848 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.63 or 0.00268184 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00019781 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00048863 BTC.

Beowulf’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,099 tokens. Beowulf’s official website is beowulfchain.com

Beowulf can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beowulf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beowulf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beowulf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

