Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BHLB. Compass Point upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.63.

Shares of NYSE:BHLB opened at $17.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $870.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.25. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $33.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $97.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.60 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 102.52%. As a group, research analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director D Jeffrey Templeton sold 8,000 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $152,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,343 shares in the company, valued at $482,023.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 88.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 64,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 30,200 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 147,925 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 19,829 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 27.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 64,860 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 14,141 shares during the period. 69.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

