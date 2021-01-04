BetaShares Australian Government Bond ETF (AGVT.AX) (ASX:AGVT) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

BetaShares Australian Government Bond ETF (AGVT.AX) (ASX:AGVT) declared a interim dividend on Monday, January 4th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.041 per share on Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. This is an increase from BetaShares Australian Government Bond ETF (AGVT.AX)’s previous interim dividend of $0.04.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of A$51.70.

