BidaskClub Downgrades Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Douglas Emmett from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Douglas Emmett from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Douglas Emmett from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Douglas Emmett presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.40.

DEI opened at $29.18 on Thursday. Douglas Emmett has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $45.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.55.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.41). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $216.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 27,327 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,802,000 after purchasing an additional 34,975 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 427,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,042,000 after purchasing an additional 67,965 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 5,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Douglas Emmett by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 65,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 5,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

