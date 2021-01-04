BidaskClub Downgrades Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Forma Therapeutics from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Forma Therapeutics from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Forma Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a buy rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forma Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Forma Therapeutics from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.60.

NASDAQ FMTX opened at $34.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.15. Forma Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $31.45 and a 52-week high of $56.33.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Forma Therapeutics will post -4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FMTX. Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $152,547,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,904,000. Logos Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,507,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,113,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 160.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,457,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,655,000 after purchasing an additional 897,916 shares in the last quarter. 60.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Forma Therapeutics Company Profile

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

