BidaskClub Downgrades La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LZB. Sidoti raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of La-Z-Boy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of La-Z-Boy from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.00.

LZB opened at $39.84 on Friday. La-Z-Boy has a twelve month low of $15.61 and a twelve month high of $42.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.15.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.32. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $459.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.90 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that La-Z-Boy will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is presently 25.93%.

In other La-Z-Boy news, COO Darrell Dewain Edwards sold 96,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $3,560,247.76. Also, CEO Kurt L. Darrow sold 42,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $1,496,142.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 618,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,713,077.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 357,565 shares of company stock valued at $13,696,745. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in La-Z-Boy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,216,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,244,000 after buying an additional 26,341 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in La-Z-Boy by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,768,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,915,000 after buying an additional 70,086 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in La-Z-Boy by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,343,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,480,000 after buying an additional 45,454 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in La-Z-Boy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,212,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,808,000 after buying an additional 11,383 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in La-Z-Boy by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 596,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,867,000 after buying an additional 244,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

