BidaskClub Downgrades People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of People’s United Financial from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on People’s United Financial from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on People’s United Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised People’s United Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.22.

PBCT opened at $12.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. People’s United Financial has a twelve month low of $9.37 and a twelve month high of $17.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.93 and a 200-day moving average of $11.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $499.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.57 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in People’s United Financial by 1,031.6% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in People’s United Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in People’s United Financial during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 30.1% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 6,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

