BidaskClub Downgrades Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) to Buy

BidaskClub lowered shares of Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Xencor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded Xencor from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Xencor from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.20.

XNCR opened at $43.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.16 and a beta of 0.80. Xencor has a 1-year low of $19.35 and a 1-year high of $47.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.41.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $35.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.26 million. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 13.56% and a negative net margin of 113.40%. As a group, research analysts predict that Xencor will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XNCR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xencor by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,982,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $348,413,000 after acquiring an additional 474,654 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL grew its holdings in Xencor by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,068,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,986,000 after acquiring an additional 378,798 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Xencor by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,767,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $186,802,000 after acquiring an additional 322,273 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Xencor by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 907,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,380,000 after acquiring an additional 291,526 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Xencor by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 731,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,381,000 after acquiring an additional 268,595 shares during the period.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which has been completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; AIMab7195, which is in development and commercialization stage.

