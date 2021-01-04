BidaskClub Lowers ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of $11.65.

Shares of ARR stock opened at $10.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $698.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.05. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $21.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.85.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a positive return on equity of 10.28% and a negative net margin of 68.21%. Equities research analysts expect that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.86%.

In other ARMOUR Residential REIT news, CEO Jeffrey J. Zimmer sold 43,216 shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $456,793.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,201.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Hollihan III sold 9,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total value of $104,889.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $491,333.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,937 shares of company stock worth $903,763. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 215.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 23.0% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 3,151 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. 53.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

