BidaskClub Lowers Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

CHD has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $96.06.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $87.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.55. Church & Dwight has a 52-week low of $47.98 and a 52-week high of $98.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.37.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 17,504 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total value of $1,517,071.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,049.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total transaction of $2,153,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,640 shares in the company, valued at $11,768,803.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Grace Capital acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.