BidaskClub Lowers Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Bank of America raised shares of Cohen & Steers from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th.

CNS stock opened at $74.30 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers has a 52-week low of $33.52 and a 52-week high of $78.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.36.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $111.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.93 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 58.44% and a net margin of 28.26%. Cohen & Steers’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cohen & Steers will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 14.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,679,332 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $182,328,000 after acquiring an additional 338,081 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,935,798 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,901,000 after purchasing an additional 129,621 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 605,794 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,767,000 after purchasing an additional 177,954 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 69,737.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,053 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,559,000 after purchasing an additional 448,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 0.8% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 424,479 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,661,000 after buying an additional 3,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.58% of the company’s stock.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

