BidaskClub Upgrades Alta Equipment Group (NASDAQ:ALTG) to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alta Equipment Group (NASDAQ:ALTG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ALTG. Raymond James set a $9.00 price target on Alta Equipment Group and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alta Equipment Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.13.

Shares of ALTG stock opened at $9.88 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.31. Alta Equipment Group has a 12 month low of $3.59 and a 12 month high of $10.80.

Alta Equipment Group (NASDAQ:ALTG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $220.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.80 million.

In other Alta Equipment Group news, Director Daniel Shribman bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 338,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,966,118.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 261.4% during the second quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,783,000 after purchasing an additional 817,633 shares during the period. Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,879,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,848,000. Voss Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,263,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 118.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 226,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 123,098 shares during the last quarter.

About Alta Equipment Group

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Equipment and Construction Equipment. It operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and other industrial and construction equipment.

