BidaskClub Upgrades Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $191.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $161.14.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $165.50 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $161.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.15. Zoetis has a twelve month low of $90.14 and a twelve month high of $176.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.11, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

In other news, Director Juan Ramon Alaix sold 91,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total value of $15,180,458.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,416,789.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total value of $1,695,855.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,374 shares in the company, valued at $6,197,784.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 110,606 shares of company stock valued at $18,241,735. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 434,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,757,000 after purchasing an additional 12,841 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,073,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 5.1% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 720,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,219,000 after purchasing an additional 35,004 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

