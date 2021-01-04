BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BioNTech SE is a biotechnology company. It develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. BioNTech SE is based in Mainz, Germany. “

Get BioNTech alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) assumed coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of BioNTech from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of BioNTech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. BioNTech has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.20.

BioNTech stock traded up $4.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $85.73. The company had a trading volume of 3,132,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,407,875. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.87 and a beta of -1.59. BioNTech has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $131.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.02 and its 200-day moving average is $82.61.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $67.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.53 million. BioNTech had a negative return on equity of 66.72% and a negative net margin of 250.12%. BioNTech’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that BioNTech will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNTX. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in BioNTech in the 3rd quarter valued at $346,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in BioNTech by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 11,695 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in BioNTech in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,717,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in BioNTech in the 3rd quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BioNTech in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 11.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/II trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in preclinical trail for non-small cell lung cancer.

Recommended Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioNTech (BNTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.