Bitcoiin (CURRENCY:B2G) traded down 69.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. Bitcoiin has a market capitalization of $16,176.13 and $44.00 worth of Bitcoiin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoiin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Exrates, OOOBTC and CoinBene. During the last week, Bitcoiin has traded 61.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $964.60 or 0.03146148 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00022036 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin Profile

B2G is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 5th, 2018. Bitcoiin's total supply is 59,178,452 coins and its circulating supply is 52,761,896 coins. The official website for Bitcoiin is bitcoiin.com/en .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitcoiin

Bitcoiin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Exrates and OOOBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoiin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoiin using one of the exchanges listed above.

