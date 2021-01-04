Bitcoin Classic Reaches Market Capitalization of $11,338.84 (BXC)

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded up 34.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Classic has traded 16.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Classic coin can now be bought for about $0.0189 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Classic has a market cap of $11,338.84 and $44,835.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Classic alerts:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.64 or 0.00250897 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00010669 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00026142 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00009778 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004618 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000031 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Token (BTCT) traded up 460.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000110 BTC.

About Bitcoin Classic

Bitcoin Classic (CRYPTO:BXC) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Classic is bitcoinxc.org . Bitcoin Classic’s official message board is t.me/bitcoinxcorg

Bitcoin Classic Coin Trading

Bitcoin Classic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.