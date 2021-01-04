Bitcoin Confidential (BC) Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Bitcoin Confidential has a market cap of $911,413.05 and $3,361.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Confidential has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade and STEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00043250 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006701 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003054 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.08 or 0.00302252 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003050 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00029999 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00015034 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $672.83 or 0.02052450 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Profile

Bitcoin Confidential (CRYPTO:BC) is a coin. It launched on June 28th, 2018. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Confidential’s official website is bitcoinconfidential.cc . Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Trading

Bitcoin Confidential can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Bleutrade. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Confidential should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Confidential using one of the exchanges listed above.

