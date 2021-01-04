Bitcoin Diamond Price Reaches $0.48 on Major Exchanges (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001525 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Indodax, Crex24, Kucoin and BtcTrade.im. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $88.63 million and approximately $3.13 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001361 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000236 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000345 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00016314 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 53.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

Bitcoin Diamond can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Gate.io, Crex24, Coinnest, YoBit, Binance, Exrates, BigONE, Bithumb, OKEx, Kucoin, Huobi, Indodax, CoinBene and BtcTrade.im. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.