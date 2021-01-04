Bitcoin Diamond Price Reaches $0.48 on Top Exchanges (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00001525 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Exrates, Bithumb and YoBit. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $88.63 million and approximately $3.13 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001361 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000236 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000345 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00016314 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 53.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is btcd.io

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, BtcTrade.im, Gate.io, Crex24, Bithumb, HitBTC, OKEx, BigONE, Huobi, Coinnest, YoBit, CoinBene, Exrates, Binance and Indodax. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

