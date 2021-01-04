Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Market Capitalization Tops $153.44 Million

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $153.44 million and approximately $19.35 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.76 or 0.00027943 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 1.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.62 or 0.00186969 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00040464 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000294 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

Bitcoin Gold can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

