Bitcoin SV (BSV) One Day Trading Volume Tops $852.95 Million

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be purchased for approximately $180.24 or 0.00542395 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, Coinsquare, Binance and OKEx. Bitcoin SV has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion and approximately $852.95 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003011 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00030965 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.46 or 0.00124766 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.10 or 0.00144744 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.58 or 0.00266574 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00019040 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00050517 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003344 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Coin Profile

Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,615,552 coins. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

Bitcoin SV can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Upbit, SouthXchange, Gate.io, Poloniex, DragonEX, WazirX, OTCBTC, Kucoin, Kraken, Korbit, MBAex, Trade Satoshi, CoinZest, Coinbit, OKEx, BX Thailand, Cobinhood, Binance, Koinex, Coinsuper, Hotbit, Bittrex, YoBit, ZB.COM, Coinsquare, CoinEx, Bitkub, FCoin, Bibox, Bithumb, Bit-Z, Bitbns, IDAX, CoinBene, Indodax, BigONE, Bitfinex, Altcoin Trader, HitBTC and Bitrue. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

