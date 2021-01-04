Bitcoin Zero (BZX) 1-Day Volume Hits $19,078.00

Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One Bitcoin Zero coin can currently be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, Sistemkoin and Crex24. In the last week, Bitcoin Zero has traded up 160.7% against the dollar. Bitcoin Zero has a market capitalization of $155,876.92 and approximately $19,078.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003154 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00029876 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.02 or 0.00126221 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 45.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82.44 or 0.00260015 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $166.12 or 0.00523968 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.80 or 0.00280075 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00018675 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00050506 BTC.

Bitcoin Zero Profile

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 29,010,752 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial . Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X . Bitcoin Zero’s official website is www.bitcoinzerox.net

Bitcoin Zero Coin Trading

Bitcoin Zero can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Sistemkoin and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

