BitcoiNote (BTCN) Price Tops $0.0034

BitcoiNote (CURRENCY:BTCN) traded down 17.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 4th. One BitcoiNote coin can now be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and STEX. In the last seven days, BitcoiNote has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar. BitcoiNote has a market cap of $41,333.09 and $63.00 worth of BitcoiNote was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 47.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 48.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

FRED Energy (FRED) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About BitcoiNote

BTCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 18th, 2018. BitcoiNote’s total supply is 12,246,120 coins. BitcoiNote’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinote. BitcoiNote’s official website is www.bitcoinote.org. BitcoiNote’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoinote_BTCN.

Buying and Selling BitcoiNote

BitcoiNote can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoiNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoiNote should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoiNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

