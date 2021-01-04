Bitcoinus Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges (BITS)

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 4th. Bitcoinus has a market capitalization of $3,475.29 and approximately $9.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoinus token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Over the last week, Bitcoinus has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,435.81 or 0.99512880 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00009084 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00018418 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 34.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00011364 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00040030 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000175 BTC.

About Bitcoinus

BITS is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 17th, 2014. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 tokens. Bitcoinus’ official message board is www.bitcoinus.com/blog . Bitcoinus’ official website is www.bitcoinus.com . Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz

Buying and Selling Bitcoinus

Bitcoinus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoinus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoinus using one of the exchanges listed above.

