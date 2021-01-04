BitMax Token (BTMX) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.18 Million

BitMax Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Over the last week, BitMax Token has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. BitMax Token has a market capitalization of $23.95 million and $4.18 million worth of BitMax Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitMax Token token can currently be bought for $0.0363 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003176 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00029852 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00127222 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 49% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.29 or 0.00270922 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $166.20 or 0.00527950 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.21 or 0.00280209 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00018688 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00051486 BTC.

BitMax Token Profile

BitMax Token’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. BitMax Token’s official website is bitmax.io . BitMax Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official . The Reddit community for BitMax Token is /r/BitMax . The official message board for BitMax Token is medium.com/bitmax-io

BitMax Token Token Trading

BitMax Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitMax Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitMax Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitMax Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

