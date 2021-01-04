Bitradio Market Capitalization Achieves $90,847.95 (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 22.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 4th. One Bitradio coin can now be purchased for about $0.0095 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitradio has a market cap of $90,847.95 and $605.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitradio has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000403 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001896 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000390 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006415 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 100.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000090 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Bitradio

Bitradio (CRYPTO:BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 14,552,723 coins and its circulating supply is 9,552,719 coins. The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io . Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitradio

