BITTO (BITTO) Price Hits $0.22 on Top Exchanges

BITTO (CURRENCY:BITTO) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. BITTO has a total market cap of $641,809.80 and $172,028.00 worth of BITTO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BITTO token can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000692 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, BITTO has traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004843 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00033936 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001344 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00021064 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 44.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002913 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003222 BTC.

BITTO Profile

BITTO is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. BITTO’s total supply is 17,709,627 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,959,663 tokens. The official website for BITTO is www.bittoexchange.com . BITTO’s official Twitter account is @BittoExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . BITTO’s official message board is medium.com/@bittoexchange

Buying and Selling BITTO

BITTO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITTO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITTO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BITTO using one of the exchanges listed above.

