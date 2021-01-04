BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Equities analysts expect BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) to announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.53. BJ’s Wholesale Club posted earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will report full year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $3.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BJ’s Wholesale Club.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.27. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 491.83% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BJ. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. ValuEngine cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

In related news, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 7,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $325,001.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $908,682.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 80,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $3,086,020.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 215,799 shares in the company, valued at $8,262,943.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter worth about $281,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter worth about $477,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,379,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,643,000 after buying an additional 326,480 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BJ traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.16. 44,364 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,419,011. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 52-week low of $18.84 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.59 and a 200-day moving average of $40.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.49.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BJ’s Wholesale Club (BJ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.