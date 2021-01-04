Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a buy rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.67.

Get Black Diamond Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of BDTX opened at $32.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.51. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $17.63 and a 12 month high of $46.25.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.02. Equities analysts predict that Black Diamond Therapeutics will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Brent Hatzis-Schoch sold 4,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $142,526.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,078 shares in the company, valued at $247,376.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. sold 15,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $531,494.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 226,750 shares of company stock valued at $7,547,149 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BDTX. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $196,000. HC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 4.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Amia Capital LLP raised its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 55.3% during the third quarter. Amia Capital LLP now owns 7,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

About Black Diamond Therapeutics

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a precision oncology medicine company, discovers and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an inhibitor of non-canonical and oncogenic mutations of ErbB kinases epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and tyrosine-protein kinase.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.