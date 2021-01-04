Blocknet (BLOCK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $14.20 Million

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. During the last seven days, Blocknet has traded 2% higher against the US dollar. Blocknet has a market cap of $14.20 million and approximately $38,222.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blocknet coin can now be bought for $1.92 or 0.00005893 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000703 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded down 38.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BLOCK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 7,405,222 coins. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blocknet’s official website is blocknet.co

Blocknet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocknet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blocknet using one of the exchanges listed above.

