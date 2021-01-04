Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bodycote from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bodycote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. HSBC raised shares of Bodycote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Friday, November 27th.

Get Bodycote alerts:

OTCMKTS:BYPLF remained flat at $$9.50 during trading hours on Monday. Bodycote has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $10.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.07.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including powdermet technology, isostatic pressing, and HIP supporting.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Bodycote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bodycote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.