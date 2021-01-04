Boltwood Capital Management Has $908,000 Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Boltwood Capital Management lowered its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,678 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 105.9% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 39,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 20,144 shares during the period. Sonic Fund II L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth approximately $15,360,000. RBF Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 180.2% in the second quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 105,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 67,764 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 124.2% during the second quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 272,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,981,000 after purchasing an additional 151,062 shares during the period. Finally, Wimmer Associates 1 LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth approximately $457,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on WFC. Wolfe Research raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 30th. DA Davidson raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

WFC traded down $0.48 on Monday, reaching $29.70. The stock had a trading volume of 31,371,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,988,453. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.19 and a 200-day moving average of $25.43. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $53.33. The company has a market capitalization of $122.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.03). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

