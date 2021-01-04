Boltwood Capital Management Lowers Holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Boltwood Capital Management cut its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ALXN. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 766.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 165.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ALXN traded up $0.57 on Monday, reaching $156.81. The company had a trading volume of 3,645,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,280,939. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.75. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.67 and a twelve month high of $160.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.64. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Tanisha Carino sold 1,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total value of $187,057.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,632 shares in the company, valued at $2,155,688.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Daniel Bazarko sold 24,066 shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.70, for a total value of $3,795,208.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,949 shares in the company, valued at $6,930,757.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $159.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Svb Leerink reduced their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $163.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.26.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

Featured Article: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.